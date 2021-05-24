In The News podcast: it’s deadline day for the HSE - and for our data
First episode of new podcast looks at what data leak means for privacy of Irish people
In The News is hosted by reporters Conor Pope and Sorcha Pollak.
Ransomware attackers have threatened to publish private data they stole from the HSE on Monday if their ransom demands are not met.
On the first episode of In The News, a new podcast from The Irish Times, we ask crime and security editor Conor Lally what this means for the safety and privacy of Irish people.
We also talk to technology columnist Karlin Lillington about why the state should have been better prepared for the attack - but wasn’t.
In The News is hosted by reporters Conor Pope and Sorcha Pollak.
You can listen to the podcast here: