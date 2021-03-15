HSE tells staff AstraZeneca vaccine a ‘very important tool’ in Covid-19 fight

The Astra Zeneca vaccine is a very important tool in the fight against Covid-19 and there is no proven link between it and reports of clotting or thromboembolic events, the HSE has told staff.

In a bulletin to employees on Monday, the HSE said more than 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been used in Ireland so far, mainly in frontline healthcare workers.

On foot of the temporary suspension of the administration of the product, staff who were scheduled to receive it this week should not attend their appointment until they hear further from the HSE about the resumption of the programme.

The HSE said the “rare events that have been reported have usually occurred within 14 days of receiving the vaccine”.

‘No proven link’

However, it said staff should bear in mind that “there is no proven link between these events and the vaccine at this time”.

It said more than 100,000 people had received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine but no appointments were scheduled for second doses at present.

“We know that side effects of Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca can occur within the first couple of days after receiving the vaccine.” it said.

It said more than one in 10 people may experience tiredness, tenderness, bruising, pain, redness or itching in the arm where they had the jab, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, nausea, diarrhoea or vomiting , fever or redness or swelling where they received injection.

“It’s common to develop a fever (temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or above) after any vaccination. This usually happens within two days (48 hours) of getting the vaccine. It usually goes away within two days,” it said.

“If you feel uncomfortable, take paracetamol or ibuprofen following the instructions on the box or leaflet.”

Blue spots

The HSE told staff that people who hade received the AstraZeneca vaccine and felt increasingly unwell for more than three days afterwards, and/or noticed larger or smaller blue spots on the skin should consult a doctor or out-of-hours medical service.

Shortly after the announcement of the suspension of the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine was announced on Sunday, the group of trade unions representing HSE employees wrote to senior management seeking “a full response/briefing to the unions on the current situation”.

“Unions are already receiving calls from members who have received the Astra Zeneca vaccine and it is essential that we have up to date information to provide to members,” the unions said.

It is understood that a regular HSE-trade unions meeting on the vaccination programme is to take place on Tuesday.