HSE predicts more than one million registrations for Covid-19 tracker app in first 24 hours

More than 865,000 people have signed up for the HSE’s new tracker app which is aimed at helping identify close contacts of those who test positive for Covid-19.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said on Wednesdy morning he expects the app to have one million users within 24 hours of its formal launch on Tuesday, adding that it is “by far the most successful launch of this app anywhere in the world.

“Well done Ireland. Please keep it going and protect everyone by downloading it now,” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly described the take-up of the app as a “huge act of solidarity”.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, Mr Reid said that use of the app could see a reduction in the time required to trace close contacts of someone who tested positive from days to hours. He also said the app cost about €850,000 to develop with an annual running cost of €350,000 to €400,000.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said the app “is an important tool to support our contact tracing systems”.

“It has the potential to reduce the time that people are active in the community with infection, which will have a significant impact on the transmission of the disease,” he said.

“The more people who download and use this app, the more effective it will be. It is a further opportunity for us to play our part in the response to Covid-19.”

The death of one more person diagnosed with Covid-19 was reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Tuesday. This brings to 1,742 the total number of deaths from the disease in the Republic. Nphet also reported another 24 new confirmed cases of the virus yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 25,538.