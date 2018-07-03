Heatwave causing ‘early autumn’ in Botanic Gardens

The numbers tell their own story. The meteorological station at the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin in Dublin recorded that 5.3mls of rainfall fell throughout June; just 14mls fell in May.

Normal levels of rainfall in June in Dublin usually reach 60mls, leaving conditions caused by the current heatwave in the botanic gardens to resemble “early autumn”, according to grounds foreman, Denis McNally.

“The plants, especially the trees, are shedding their leaves to conserve water,” says McNally, who said gardeners are saving water where they can, watering only early in the day or late at night.

Many of the flower beds have received just a minimal amount of water and the grass has been left “dry” since the heatwave began. However, “special conservation plants would be given a priority”, he said.

Most of the greenhouses, including the Palm House and the Orchid House, have been badly affected by the heat: “You could be looking at 80 degrees in some houses. Those plants need to be watered.”

The self-imposed water restrictions in the gardens are an attempt to lead by example for the rest of the country: “We’re very conscious of public relations in terms of using water,” he told The Irish Times.

The heatwave is not the Botanic’s first extreme weather experience this year. In March, the snow from the “Beast from the East” badly hit plant growth: “[It] was about three weeks behind,” said McNally.

However, the gardens should get through the drought without permanent damage since it has its own well. Meanwhile, one of the glasshouses gathers 5,000 litres from rainfall, when it occurs.