Grant of €1m for ‘updating’ of National Opera House in Wexford

The National Opera House in Wexford has received a €1 million capital grant for “updating and refurbishment” works.

The funding was announced ahead of the opening on Friday night of the annual Wexford Festival Opera, which runs over 17 days.

Some €32 million was invested by the State in redeveloping the venue at the site of the former Theatre Royal in Wexford town more than a decade ago.

In a statement announcing the grant, Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan said the opera house was a “magnificent” venue and that “while this auditorium looks as good as the day on which it opened, we all aware that every house requires continued investment to keep it in shape”.

The statement did not detail the nature of the works required at the opera house but said they would be carried out over the next three years.

The festival receives annual funding through the Arts Council, including €1.45 million this year, and is considered to contribute significantly to the local and national economy. It is deemed to be one of Ireland’s leading cultural destination events and more than one third of its audience arrives from overseas.

The event was named “Best Festival” at the 2017 International Opera Awards, with its tradition of presenting the “best operas rarely seen” commended.

Wexford Festival Opera chief executive David McLoughlin said the “multi-annual funding will enable us to invest in the fabric of the highly sophisticated venue and maintain the National Opera House at its world-class standard in keeping with its national status”.