Government will find out people ‘cannot be fooled’ over referendum – anti-abortion rally hears

The Government is set to find out that the Irish people “cannot be fooled” into believing that repealing the Eighth Amendment is going to allow restrictive abortion, when it will in fact allow abortion on demand, a leading anti-abortion campaigner has told a rally in Cork.

Legal consultant to the Pro Life Campaign, Caroline Simmonds said that Minister for Health Simon Harris was seeking to present the Government’s plan to repeal the Eighth Amendment and introduce legislation allowing abortion up to 12 weeks in all cases as somehow restrictive.

“Minister Harris knows repealing the Eighth Amendment means abortion on demand and they are trying to convince us that it is restrictive. But they will find out that the Irish voters cannot be fooled - we will not be fooled, we will reject their pretend restrictive measures,” she said to loud applause.

Ms Simmonds said that even in England, women had to give some notional reason for seeking an abortion. She said that the head of the Pregnancy Advisory Board there had said that was why 97 per cent of women seeking abortions in England put down mental health reasons.

Ms Simmonds said that this had led to 186,000 abortions in England in 2016, but here in Ireland under the Government’s proposal, women seeking abortions would not have to give any reason at all up until 12 weeks and could seek later abortions thereafter “on vague health grounds, mental or physical up to viability”.

Addressing the rally which organisers estimated attracted a crowd of 2,000, but which gardaí estimated drew a crowd of up to 1,000, Ms Simmonds said that the referendum was solely about the removal of the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution which she said had saved at least 5,000 lives a year.

“This referendum is not about the tragic death of Ann Lovett and her baby, it is not about the Kerry babies or the Tuam babies or the Magdalene laundries, it is not about the failure to see sepsis developing in Savita Halappanavar or about clerical sexual abuse. It’s not about any of these things.

“What the vote on May 25th is about, is removing the only constitutional protection that the unborn child has,” said Ms Simmonds. She urged people to ensure that they would not end up looking back in years to come with regret that they did not do enough to save the Eighth Amendment.

The rally, which was attended by a wide range of people from teenagers to pensioners and included a handful of clerics, also heard from American anti-abortion campaigner, Claire Culdwell from Texas who had survived an abortion at five months in which she lost her twin.

Ms Culdwell told the crowd how she was born ten weeks prematurely a month later, weighing 3lbs 2ozs to her then 13-year-old birth mother. She urged Irish people not to make the same mistake as that made in the US where she said one in three women have had, or will have, an abortion.

Rachel’s Vineyard

Bernadette Goulding of the abortion recovery support group, Rachel’s Vineyard, recalled her own abortion in London when she was told by doctors that it was “a quick-fix, but no one told me that there is no quick fix for (the) regret” that she had seen repeatedly in her work with Rachel’s Vineyard.

Ms Goulding said that those in favour of abortion were hesitant when it came to recognise the reality of post-abortion grief as that would mean that “they would have to recognise the death of a baby which may somehow interfere with the political argument for abortion”.

She also recalled her own experience where she would have said anything to obtain an abortion, but once she had undergone it, she found that her relief was short-lived. “The pregnancy was gone but I felt so empty. I had nightmares about my aborted baby.”

“I suffered from guilt, shame, depression, anxiety and I felt I should apologise to the ground for even walking on it. I had no self esteem and every challenging event that happened in my life after that, I believed I deserved it. . . Women who have had abortions, we find many ways to punish ourselves.

“It has been suggested to me many times that my guilt was because I was Catholic and Irish but today through my work in abortion recovery, I visit many countries and I hear the stories of regret and loss from Protestants, Catholics, atheists - the tears are all the same. It’s a universal experience.”