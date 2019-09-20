Good weather set to come to an end this weekend

The Indian summer is set to come to an end this weekend with warm weather expected over the next two days, before heavy rain hits the country on Saturday evening, according to Met Éireann.

Friday

On Friday, the mist will clear into a bright and sunny day with warm spells and top temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.

The south and east coasts will feel slightly milder due to a southeast wind developing as the day goes on. Friday night will remain dry in most areas.

Saturday

A day dry on Saturday with the north and the east parts of the country getting sun at different parts of the day.

However, a band of intermittently heavy rain will spread eastwards during the afternoon and evening.

The rain will turn heavy over parts of Munster and Connacht later in the day. Eastern counties may escape the majority of it. Highest temperatures will be between 18 and 21 degrees.

Sunday

A cooler day than Saturday, Sunday will be mostly cloudy and windy with further outbreaks of rain.

While heavy downpours are possible, the wind and rain will clear by Sunday evening.

The country will continue to see rain early next week, the national forecaster said.

Next week

The unsettled weather is expected to continue into next week with Monday beginning bright and dry in most places. More rain and strong to gale force winds will arrive in the western part of the country before midday and will spread across the country. The rain and wind will ease for a time on Monday night

More rain will follow on Tuesday again along with strong winds and temperatures falling back to below normal.

More unsettled conditions are expected for Wednesday.