Girl (11) seriously injured in car crash in Dublin

An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle road crash in Dublin on Saturday morning.

Her sister (7) also suffered minor injuries in the incident, which occurred at about 11.30am on the Lower Lucan Road, Lucan.

Both girls were taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Their father, who was driving the car at the time of the crash, was uninjured.

Gardaí are investigating and have asked any witnesses or any road users who were in the area at the time, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to contact them.

They can be contacted at Lucan Garda station on 01 666 7300, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.