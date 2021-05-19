Funerals of Roscommon house-fire couple to be held in coming days

A man and woman who died in a house fire in Co Roscommon last week are to be laid to rest in the coming days.

A Mass for Nuala Kenny, who was in her 40s, will be held on Thursday in her native Clonfad while the funeral of her partner Joey Tumulty, who was in his 50s, will take place the following day in the neighbouring area of Moore. Both ceremonies are private and for family only due to coronavirus restrictions.

The couple died last Thursday in an early morning house fire at their Gurth na Sharvogue home in the south of the county.

Their bodies were discovered inside the house, which was extensively damaged by the blaze.

Following preliminary postmortem results and examination of the scene, investigating gardaí have confirmed they are not treating the fire as suspicious. Files will be prepared for the coroner, said a Garda spokesman.

Ms Kenny’s death notice states that she has left behind her sons, their father Paul, her father Martin, siblings and many other relatives and friends. Mr Tumulty’s death is “deeply regretted” by his daughters, siblings and wide circle of friends.

Mr Tumulty was a plasterer who had worked in an agricultural supplies business in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, while Ms Kenny was a healthcare worker.