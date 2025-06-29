All-Ireland football semi-final draw: Kerry to play Tyrone, Meath to play Donegal

Kerry will play Tyrone and Donegal will play Meath in the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals after the draw was made at the conclusion of the Kerry-Armagh game on RTÉ’s Sunday Game Live.

Both games will be played at Croke Park on the weekend of July 12-13, with both games to be broadcast on RTÉ and BBC. One is set to take place at 5pm on Saturday, the other at 4pm on Sunday. Fixture details will be confirmed on Monday by the CCCC.

Kerry progressed to the semi-finals after a dominant second half display to thrash defending champions Armagh by eight points. Earlier, Meath came through a nail-biting game with Galway by one point to reach the semi-finals.

Yesterday Donegal beat Monaghan, blowing them away in the second half in a similar fashion to Kerry, going from seven points behind to win by six points. Tyrone beat Dublin in the later game yesterday, which led to Dessie Farrell’s resignation.