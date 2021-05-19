Four-year-old boy dies after being hit by van in Longford

A four-year-old boy has died after being hit by a van in Co Longford.

The collision, which happened as the child was crossing a road, occurred at Ardnacassa, a housing estate in Longford town, on Wednesday afternoon.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was later removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. The coroner has been notified and a postmortem will take place at a later date.

There were no arrests and no reports of other injuries following the incident. The scene was sealed off to allow for a technical examination and gardaí have appealed to witnesses to come forward.

Investigators are keen to speak to road users who were travelling in the Palace Crescent area of Ardnacassa between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday and to those who may have camera footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda station on (043) 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.