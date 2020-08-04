Former TV presenter dies after car enters water in Co Down

A former TV presenter has died after his car entered the water at a harbour in Co Down.

Brian Black, who had worked as a presenter and programme maker with UTV, was freed from the vehicle when it plunged into the Strangford harbour on Tuesday morning.

Mr Black, who was in his 70s and was known for his reporting on environmental issues, later died in hospital.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) – along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, coast guard and RNLI – were involved in the efforts to rescue the pensioner from the car.

UTV’s political editor Ken Reid said he and his colleagues were in a state of shock.

He tweeted: “Devastated. My old UTV colleague Brian Black has been killed in a tragic accident. He was a special man, great communicator with a special passion for improving our environment. The UTV family is in a state of shock at the loss. RIP.”

Former UTV presenter Gerry Kelly also expressed his shock.

“I am devastated to learn of the tragic death of my former UTV colleague Brian Black. May he rest in peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

Another ex-UTV presenter, Adrian Logan, tweeted: “Just heard the news about my former UTV colleague Brian Black. Very sad. RIP.”

A fire service spokesman said Mr Black had been freed from the car by members of the public and the coast guard.

“The coast guard helicopter carried out an aerial search, while NIFRS specialist rescue team and the RNLI carried out search on the water to make sure there were no other casualties,” he said.

The ambulance said it received a 999 call at 11.42am on Tuesday.

Two emergency crews were dispatched, and assisted by the charity Air Ambulance.

Mr Black was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he later died. – PA