Fianna Fáil is ‘drowning in shadows of Fine Gael housing policy’, party told

The Government is “drowning in the shadows of Fine Gael housing policy”, a private meeting of Fianna Fáil senators and TDs has heard – along with calls to limit house purchases to one per buyer.

Amid a growing political backlash to recent purchases by large-scale investment funds, the meeting was told by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien that the purchase of large swathes of housing schemes by investment funds is “unacceptable”.

Mr O’Brien told the meeting that he met on Wednesday with Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe on the issue, and is working to end the practice.

However, there is growing discontent on the Fianna Fáil backbenches – especially among urban TDs.

Dublin South West TD John Lahart told the meeting that young adults are returning “in droves” to their parents’ houses, and said if Covid-19 wasn’t a factor, they would be on the streets protesting – and that he would be with them. He said the current Government is “drowning in the shadows of Fine Gael housing policy”.

Mr Lahart also supported a call from Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan to consider amending the affordable housing bill so that buyers of homes could only purchase a single property each.

Taking aim at Strategic Housing Developments (SHD) – large-scale housing projects that go directly to An Bord Pleanála – Mr Lahart said there is a difference between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on the issue, which needed to be emphasised.

He said the SHD concept was a “failed policy” of Simon Coveney and Eoghan Murphy – the two previous ministers for housing before the current Coalition took power.

Mr O’Brien gave a presentation to the meeting on the affordable housing bill, which has come in for criticism from opposition parties who claim it will in fact drive up the cost of housing.

The meeting also heard concerns that the lack of timber-felling licences being approved is leading to inflation in the cost of the raw material, which in turn has a knock on impact for house prices.