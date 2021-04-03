FAI being overhauled in ‘less than transparent manner’, claims Siptu

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) is being overhauled in a “less than transparent manner” leaving staff frustrated and disappointed by a growing rift with management, trade union Siptu has claimed.

Relations between FAI bosses and grassroots workers have deteriorated further in recent months since the appointment in November of new chief executive Jonathan Hill, the former English FA director who replaced John Delaney, according to the union.

Siptu sector organiser Martin O’Rourke, who represents many of the association’s development officers and a number of its other staff, said there has been a lack of engagement from management over “many workplace issues holding back the organisation”.

While progress had been made in several key areas over recent years “that constructive relationship has unfortunately deteriorated” since the appointment of Mr Hill, said Mr O’Rourke.

“Our members believe this sudden change of tack is not good for the development of staff or football in Ireland,” he said.

Mr Hill effectively told Siptu last month that the association does not formally recognise the union.

In an email to Mr O’Rourke over a dispute about changes to coaching policy, the FAI chief executive said “there are no agreements in place with Siptu whereby we would need to consult with you before we consult or communicate with our staff and I am happy to reiterate that we will continue to build open and positive two-way communication channels directly with staff.

“Specifically there is no agreement in place to formally recognise Siptu for any form of ‘collective bargaining’ purposes and as such the association is not obliged to consult or negotiate on any matters with your organisation.

“Therefore any engagements I have had with you as CEO have been on a goodwill basis in the interest of courtesy and cordial relations.”

‘Insult to loyal staff’

Mr O’Rourke described the rebuke as ”extremely disappointing and an insult to loyal staff who only have the interests of the beautiful game at heart.

“The reality is Siptu members have dealt with ongoing pay deferrals, numerous new external appointments across a number of departments and watched as the organisation has been restructured in a less than transparent manner. They are frustrated and say, ‘enough is enough’. FAI workers want fair play and union representation.”

Mr O’Rourke said the row has been referred to the Workplace Relations Commission “but it is beyond disappointing that the FAI are incapable of resolving this through open and direct dialogue with the union”.

The FAI responded that it “notes with disappointment the comments made by Siptu and their disclosure to some media of private correspondence between our CEO Jonathan Hill and their official Martin O’Rourke”.

The spokesman added: “The FAI confirms that Jonathan is and has been available to all staff at all times, individually and as part of his regular two-way staff communications and open door policy, to discuss any issues of interest or concern to them including pay deferrals and the benchmarking process currently under way.

“Beyond that we have no further comment to make.”