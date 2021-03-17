EU plan for travel passes for vaccinated citizens is welcomed by Irish tourism body

The chairperson of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, Ruth Andrews, has welcomed a proposal by the EU to introduce documents that would allow EU citizens who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel more freely within the 27-nation bloc by summer.

The concept of “digital green certificates” that would prove a person has been vaccinated against Covid-19, has tested negative for Covid-19, or has recovered from the virus was proposed by the European Commission on Wednesday. The certificates would be available free of charge, with the goal of facilitating the safe and free movement of people inside the EU.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland radio programme on Wednesday, Ms Andrews said a co-ordinated and transparent approach to easing international travel restrictions is “vital”.

The Irish tourism federation has been pushing for more international co-operation with regard to Covid-19 testing requirements for travel, and the vaccines against the disease present the EU with new opportunities, she said.

“Now with the advent of the vaccines . . . it is even more important that we have that co-ordinated, pan-European approach to allow people to get moving again and to enable tourism, which has taken the greatest hit globally and here in Ireland of any industry [as a result of the pandemic],” she said.

Aviation reaction

Meanwhile, a group of aviation professionals said the digital green certificates could form an “essential part” of the plan for the recovery of Irish aviation.

Simon Croghan, of Recover Irish Aviation, said it is “vital that the Irish Government plays a pivotal role within the EU in formulating a comprehensive plan to enable the safe return of aviation both within and outside the EU”.

The aviation grouping is also calling for a package of financial supports and for the Government to put forward a phased plan containing “clearly defined public health milestones” that the industry can be guided by.

“There is no meaningful support being offered to airlines [here], unlike in almost all other EU countries,” Mr Croghan said.

To be ready before the summer tourism season, the proposal for the certificates needs a swift adoption by the European Parliament and the European Council, the commission has said.

The certificates would be valid in all EU member states. They would be available to all EU citizens, and their family members, who meet the criteria, regardless of nationality, and also to non-EU nationals who live in the EU. They would include a QR barcode to ensure security and authenticity of the document.

‘EU-wide solution’

The European Commission’s vice-president for values and transparency, Vera Jourová, said the pass proposal offers an “EU-wide solution” to support free movement of people within the 27 nations. She said the certificate is a “good message in support of recovery”.

The documents would not be a precondition to free movement, the commission has said. To prevent discrimination against unvaccinated individuals, the certificates would not solely focus on vaccinations, but also on Covid-19 test results and proof of recovery from the virus.

Only vaccines authorised for use across the EU will be recognised by the certificates, but individual member states could decide to certify those who have received vaccines from other makers, such as producers based in Russia or China. The certificates would contain only essential information and personal data, such as name, date of birth, date of issuance, and relevant information about a person’s Covid-19 vaccination status, test result, or proof of recovery from the virus, according to the commission.