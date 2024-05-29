Your top stories on Wednesday: TikTok video prompts inquiry into HSE data breaches; roadside drug tests for drivers in serious crashes

The flag of Palestine (left) flies outside Leinster House, Dublin on Tuesday, following the decision by the Government to formally recognise the state of Palestine, along with flags of the EU and Ukraine, with the Irish Tricolour in the background. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Regulators have opened an investigation into two Health Service Executive (HSE) data breaches after videos posted online showed people accessing medical records which were supposed to be in secure hospital storage.

The inquiry by the Data Protection Commission (DPC) comes after the HSE notified it of incidents last year at a Dublin hospital and at a building in the old St Conal’s psychiatric hospital in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

The Big Read

‘I just feel women aren’t being represented’: Record number of female candidates contesting local elections: People want to see more women candidates – that’s the message Labour’s Catherine Walsh has been hearing on the doorsteps as she canvasses for the local elections in Wexford town.

Cross-Border tourism between Republic and North triples in decade, says report: Cross-Border tourism between Northern Ireland and the Republic has more than tripled in a decade, according to new research.

Cross-Border tourism between Northern Ireland and the Republic has more than tripled in a decade, according to new research. Work Q&A: Your work questions answered: ‘I want to move out of Dublin and come to the office once a month’: A reader wants to agree a bespoke arrangement to come to the office less than the stipulated minimum of two days a week. Here’s what the experts say.

Gordon D’Arcy: Leinster came up agonisingly short in game of inches: I’ve a confession to make. In another life, on big match days when time allowed, I often watched the same movie – Any Given Sunday. It had a triggering effect in getting me into the right frame of mind to play a game.

“My brother is meeting fabulous women, but they leave because he does not want more children”: The latest reader query for Trish Murphy

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters