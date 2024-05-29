Your top stories on Wednesday: TikTok video prompts inquiry into HSE data breaches; roadside drug tests for drivers in serious crashes

TikTok video revealing access to medical records spurs inquiry into HSE data breaches
Regulators have opened an investigation into two Health Service Executive (HSE) data breaches after videos posted online showed people accessing medical records which were supposed to be in secure hospital storage.
The inquiry by the Data Protection Commission (DPC) comes after the HSE notified it of incidents last year at a Dublin hospital and at a building in the old St Conal’s psychiatric hospital in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.
