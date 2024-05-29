IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: TikTok video prompts inquiry into HSE data breaches; roadside drug tests for drivers in serious crashes

Here are the stories you need to start your day, including Airtricity to cut prices for gas and electricity users

The flag of Palestine (left) flies outside Leinster House, Dublin on Tuesday, following the decision by the Government to formally recognise the state of Palestine, along with flags of the EU and Ukraine, with the Irish Tricolour in the background. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Wed May 29 2024 - 08:29
TikTok video revealing access to medical records spurs inquiry into HSE data breaches

Regulators have opened an investigation into two Health Service Executive (HSE) data breaches after videos posted online showed people accessing medical records which were supposed to be in secure hospital storage.

The inquiry by the Data Protection Commission (DPC) comes after the HSE notified it of incidents last year at a Dublin hospital and at a building in the old St Conal’s psychiatric hospital in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

