Man arrested in connection with ‘threatening behaviour’ at Parnell Square charged

Man, who was in possession of a knife, is due in court this morning

The man remains in garda custody. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Wed May 29 2024 - 08:58

Gardaí have charged a man arrested in the Parnell Square area of Dublin city centre on Tuesday morning in connection with alleged “threatening behaviour” while in possession of a knife. The suspect was detained at about 9am.

He remains in Garda custody and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justiceat 10.30am this morning.

More to follow.

