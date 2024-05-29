Man arrested in connection with ‘threatening behaviour’ at Parnell Square charged

Gardaí have charged a man arrested in the Parnell Square area of Dublin city centre on Tuesday morning in connection with alleged “threatening behaviour” while in possession of a knife. The suspect was detained at about 9am.
He remains in Garda custody and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justiceat 10.30am this morning.
More to follow.
