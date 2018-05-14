Emma Mhic Mhathúna reveals cancer has spread to vertebrae

Up to 400 people, most of them women, turned out in the Square in Tralee, Co Kerry on Monday evening in a show of support for Emma Mhic Mhathúna, the 37-year-old mother of five whose cervical cancer was missed.

She said she had now been told the cancer had spread to her vertebrae.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna has taken part in numerous media interviews, and said she was speaking out in an attempt to leave the country safer for everyone and everyone’s children.

She broke down as she referred to her own children. They were doing their homework and were continuing with their football for An Ghaeltacht, she told the crowd.

The people of west Kerry, which is now her home, were giving her great support, she added.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna will have a private meeting with President Michael D Higgins on Wednesday, arranged after she appealed to him on radio, and that was something she was looking forward to greatly.

She had heard Mr Higgins speak before in Maynooth, Co Kildare and had been greatly impressed. He was a true humanitarian, she believed.

“I’m happy my children will have some comfort that their mammy matters,” she said of the impending visit.

She said she especially hoped to find out Mr Higgins’ opinion of how the Government was handling the crisis.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna also said the turn-out in Tralee and the reaction across the country to her story showed she was having an impact, and also what could be done when women got together.

However this was not a feminist movement and she did not set out to bring change just for women. Men were deeply affected too by her story.

The event, which included five minutes of silence, was organised by Sinn Féin. Local councillor Toiréasa Ferris said the aim was to show solidarity with Ms Mhic Mhathúna and other women affected by the scandal.

Among the crowd were women carrying placards saying “Silent But Strong”. Nicola Coffey from Tralee said they wanted to show support for Ms Mhic Mhathúna and for all women.

“What is happening is a disgrace,” she said.

Mother of one Michelle Griffin form Tralee said women were very worried. “Women here this evening could be victims and they don’t know it,” she said.

John Connell from Galway said he had just heard about the gathering and wanted to come along and show support.

“My heart went out to that poor woman,” Mr Connell said.

He was wondering now how safe were other screenings, including prostate screening for men.