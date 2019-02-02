Elderly woman found dead at Mayo home following suspected smoke inhalation
Signs of a fire in room next to where woman was sleeping but little damage to property
A postmortem examination is due to be carried out at Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar Photograph: Google Maps
An elderly woman found dead at her home in Ballina, Co Mayo, on Saturday is believed to have died from smoke inhalation.
The victim, who was in her seventies, lived alone in the Bunree area.
There were signs of a fire outbreak in the room adjacent to where the woman was sleeping but there was little damage to the property and no burns on the victim’s body.
The remains have been removed to Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, where a postmortem examination will be carried out.