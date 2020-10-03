Eight people injured as bus and car collide in Dublin city
Two people in intensive care after crash in Ballsbridge at around 10.30am on Friday
The bus remains at the scene of the crash this morning and the road is closed for a forensic examination. Photograph: Polly Dennision /The Irish Times
Eight people were injured, two of them seriously, in a collision between a bus and a car in Dublin city centre last night.
Two people - understood to be occupants of the car - are in intensive care.
The collision happened on Northumberland Road, Ballsbridge at around 10.30am.
It is understood the Dublin Bus vehicle and a car collided at a junction. The bus then crashed into the front garden of a house.
Emergency services were swiftly on the scene and eight people were taken to hospital. It is understood others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
