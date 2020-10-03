Eight people injured as bus and car collide in Dublin city

Eight people were injured, two of them seriously, in a collision between a bus and a car in Dublin city centre last night.

Two people - understood to be occupants of the car - are in intensive care.

The collision happened on Northumberland Road, Ballsbridge at around 10.30am.

It is understood the Dublin Bus vehicle and a car collided at a junction. The bus then crashed into the front garden of a house.

Emergency services were swiftly on the scene and eight people were taken to hospital. It is understood others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

More to follow.