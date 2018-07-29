Dublin coroner delays cremation of Northern Ireland man

The cremation of a Northern Ireland man was refused by the Dublin coroner for administrative purposes.

Oliver Campbell (81), a retired teacher from Co Down, was due to be cremated on Tuesday at Dardistown Crematorium.

The ceremony did not go ahead because the coroner Dr Myra Cullinane did not give the authority to cremate remains from outside the jurisdiction.

The cremation eventually took place on Wednesday afternoon, but only after an exemption was granted.

A spokeswoman for the Dublin coroner said it is “factually incorrect” to suggest that people from Northern Ireland cannot be cremated in Dublin anymore.

Dublin is becoming an increasingly popular place for cremation as Dardistown is just off the M1 and near Dublin Airport.

However, the spokeswoman added that there is “currently no formal protocol or legislative provision regarding the cremation of remains not originating in this jurisdiction”.

A meeting is due to take place on Friday between the coroner’s office and the board of the Glasnevin Trust which owns Dardistown Crematorium about future protocols.

Glasnevin Trust chief executive George McCullough admitted the original decision from the coroner not to allow the cremation of Mr Campbell came as a “bolt from the blue” but maintained the issues involved have now been resolved.

He suggested the confusion may have arisen because the Coroners’ Amendment Bill has not become law.

The Irish Association of Funeral Directors were informed about the issue on Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Edwina Fitzgerald said funeral directors in the Republic were surprised.

“This is the first time I have come across this and I am 20 years doing it now,” she said.

“In my own experience here we have brought back remains from abroad and the coroner is quite happy to sign off on it.

“I don’t know why this has come about other than she wants to know what the legal ramifications are for her signing these forms for those who died in other juristictions. Hopefully this will be resolved.”