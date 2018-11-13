Drugs worth €570,000 seized in Dublin 7

Gardaí have arrested three people and seized drugs worth an estimated €570,000 in Dublin.

The drugs were seized after a 34-year-old woman was stopped in the Dublin 7 area on Monday afternoon and found to be carrying up to €20,000 worth of cannabis resin and €22,000 worth of methamphetamine.

In a follow up search of a flat on the North Circular Road, cannabis, methamphetamine, amphetamine and cocaine with a combined, estimated street value of up to €528,000 were seized.

Two males in their 30s were arrested at the scene.

All three are currently detained at Store Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.