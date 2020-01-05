Driver in Donegal seriously hurt after driving his car into a wall

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses following a traffic collision in which a driver crashed into a wall.

Shortly after 9pm on Saturday evening Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a single car crash on Golfcourse Road, a local road on the outskirts of Letterkenny, after a car left the road and struck an embankment and wall.

The sole occupant of the car, a local man in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny Hospital with serious injuries. His condition is currently understood to be stable.

The road was closed overnight and the crash site was examined on Sunday by forensic collision investigators.

A full examination of the car – an 09-DL registered silver VW Passat – was carried out by a Garda officer. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.