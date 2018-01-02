Doreen Keogh, Corrie’s first barmaid, dies at 91

The actor Doreen Keogh, who played a range of characters on Irish and British television, stage and radio, has died at her home in Co Kilkenny.

Ms Keogh came to prominence in 1960 when played the role of Concepta Hewitt, the first barmaid of Coronation Street’s The Rover’s Return, a role she retained until 1964. She made return appearances on Coronation Street in 1967 and from 1972 until 1975.

Keogh also played roles in Ballykissangel, Father Ted, The Royle Family, Cold Feet, Fair City, Z Cars and Crossroads, among others.

She had a number of stage and film roles, including a part in the 1960 Blake Edwards-directed musical Darling Lili with Julie Andrews and Rock Hudson.

Although born in Dublin, she coached Barbra Streisand in the art of speaking in a cockney accent for the American actor’s 1970 film On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

Born Doreen Keogh in February 1926, she left school at the age of 15 to train with the Abbey Theatre School, before moving to London. She was previously married to actor Frank Singuineau from 1954 until 1963.

Keogh is survived by her second husband, Jack Jenner, brother John, and an extended family. She passed away after a long illness in Co Kilkenny on New Year’s Eve. Her funeral takes place in St Colmcille’s Church, Inistioge on Thursday.