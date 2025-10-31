Fears over PTSB job cuts and free bus fares in Dublin

Irish lender PTSB is up for sale and the the main union for bank workers here is concerned about job losses and branch closures post a deal being completed. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

PTSB’s move to put itself up for sale has stoked concerns a new owner will cut branches and jobs in the Republic’s least cost-efficient bank. Joe Brenna reports.

Ireland needs between six and eight more stock market listed home builders if it is to meet the Government’s housing target of 300,000 homes by 2030, the chief executive of the Housing Agency has said. Hugh Dooley has the details.

Hugh’s extensive interview with Housing Agency CEO Martin Whelan covers a lot of ground around the housing crisis and can be found here.

In our big read, Joe Brennan looks at how Dermot Desmond, JP McManus and John Magnier pulled off the near €6 billion sale of the Barchester nursing home group in the UK.

In his weekly column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy wonders whether free bus fares in Dublin would significantly boost passenger numbers and reduce traffic congestion.

Motor insurance premiums rose by an average of 9 per cent to €623 last year, more than four times the rate of inflation in the same period, new figures from the Central Bank of Ireland show. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Big Four professional services firm EY grew its island of Ireland revenues by 9 per cent last year to a record €843 million, its latest annual transparency report shows. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Public bodies spent €19 million on Irish language advertising in 2024, a 34 per cent increase from the previous year, according to a yearly audit released by An Coimisinéir Teanga. Éanna Ó Caollaí reports on the data.

With the ECB leaving interest rates unchanged on Thursday, Cliff Taylor’s Smart Money column examines five vital points borrowers need to consider if taking out a new mortgage, or refinancing an existing one. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.