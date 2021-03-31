Donnelly wants children’s shoe shops to reopen immediately
U-turn comes after criticism that shoe shops were to remain closed under reopening plan
Parents have struggled to order properly fitting shoes for growing children during the lockdown. Photograph: Getty
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said this afternoon he wants to see shops selling children’s shoes reopen as soon as possible.
The Minister told RTÉ’s News at One he wanted to see children’s shoes added to the list of essential retail outlets immediately.
