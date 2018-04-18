Cyclist killed following collision with truck in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating after a cyclist was killed in a collision with a truck in Dublin on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the N11 at the junction with Greenfield Park at approximately 3.15pm.

The 19-year-old man was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The scene of the collision was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It was later reopened.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 6669200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line or any Garda Station.