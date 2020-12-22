Covid crisis: UK travel ban extended until December 31st

The 48-hour ban on travel to and from Britain has been extended until December 31st as several “repatriation flights” bringing stranded Irish residents home are to arrive on Tuesday evening.

The ban was introduced at the weekend in response to concern over a coronavirus mutation reported to be spreading rapidly in London and southeast England.

British analysis suggests this variant could be up to 70 per cent more transmissible. Consequently, this would lead to a significant acceleration in virus spread. But the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has said “there is no indication at this point of increased infection severity associated with the new variant”.

Following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday the Government extended the travel ban between Ireland and Britain until at least final day in December.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said moves to introduce Level 5 lockdown restrictions are in part as the Government had to be “extra careful” given the risk of the new variant. The Green Party leader said a number of “repatriation flights” had been organised to bring home Irish residents stranded in Britain for the last two days. He expected about 300 people would be returning on Tuesday evening flights.

Some 1,000 people contacted a Department of Foreign Affairs helpline set up to assist those left stranded in the UK since Monday, he said.

Mr Ryan said the Government would be worried if the Border with Northern Ireland became an “open door” for the new strain to enter the Republic.

‘Open door’ concerns

Earlier on Tuesday the Northern Ireland Executive rejected an immediate ban on travel from Britain, opting instead to issue guidance advising against non-essential travel.

“Clearly we are worried in terms of any open door . . . If there is any gaps in a protection then it is a concern,” said Mr Ryan.

He said restrictions on travel between counties after St Stephen’s Day would also limit cross-Border travel. “The restriction on intercounty travel will be the main way of hindering that,” he said.

More than 40 other countries have introduced similar travel restrictions or bans between the UK, over fears of the Covid-19 variant.

In excess of 200 Irish lorries were left stuck in England as France banned road freight coming from Britain through the UK “land bridge” to mainland Europe.

Mr Ryan said he expected the issue over the land bridge would be resolved on Tuesday evening, following discussions with the UK and French governments. New sanitary measures would allow freight to again move between the UK and France, he said.