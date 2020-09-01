Covid-19: Sports clubs and restaurant in Skerries close temporarily

Several sports clubs and a restaurant in a town in North Co Dublin have ceased activity due to a rising number of confirmed Covid-19 cases among the local community.

There has been an increase in the incidences of test-positive coronavirus cases in the coastal town of Skerries, according to local residents.

The local GAA club, hockey club and soccer club have temporarily closed, as has a popular restaurant on the harbour, Blue Bar.

In a statement, the Blue Bar stated that it temporarily closed its doors after a member of staff tested positive for the virus on Monday night.

The restaurant said they “did not have to close” but “in the interest of public safety we are taking no chances”.

“From the outset maintaining the health and safety of our customers and staff has been our overriding concern,” the restaurant said.

“We have made every effort to ensure the public health guidelines are thoroughly followed, with all staff members wearing visors and continual sanitising undertaken throughout the premises.”

Blue Bar said it has contacted the authorities to inform them of the test, and are following all health measures.

“We have also asked all members of staff who worked with the individual who has contracted Covid-19 to self-isolate and to get tested,” it added.

“We will always put safety first and we will continue to keep our customers and staff informed.”

Meanwhile, Skerries Harps GAA club said it has made the decision to cease club activity, with immediate effect, due to a number of its players being identified as “potential close contacts”.

“On Saturday afternoon, the club became aware of a number of potential close contacts to a confirmed Covid-19 case in the town. On Saturday evening the decision was made to cancel an adult camogie training session scheduled for Sunday morning,” the club said in a statement.

“As Sunday progressed, the club became aware of further potential close contacts in the adult ladies football/camogie sections, leading us to cancel activities in both sections immediately.”

The club executive met virtually on Monday, and decided to close all sections of the club “pending Covid-19 test results in the town”.

“While this is a difficult decision, we believe it is in the interests of our members, our players and the Skerries community as a whole,” Skerries Harps said.

“The club have [SIC]followed all HSE, Government and GAA guidelines in the past few days and will continue to do so in the future.”

Skerries Town Football club said “in light of recent events in Skerries” they have postponed all club activities “until further information is made available for the club to further assess”.

The club added that the decision is a “precautionary measure” and that there are “no suspected Covid-19 cases in the club”.

In a statement on social media, Skerries hockey club said “after careful consideration”, the club’s committee has decided to call a suspension to all hockey training “until further notice”.

“Skerries Hockey Club would urge all our players and members to stay safe and please adhere to the Government guidelines ,” the club said. “We will notify you of any changes as they occur.”

Local Green Party councillor Karen Power said there has been a “reported increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Skerries in the last few days”.

“ I would encourage everyone to take extra precautions over the coming days and check in with the more vulnerable members of our communities,” she added.