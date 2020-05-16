Covid-19 relief fund for Irish artists to receive additional €20,000

Ireland Performs, a short-term relief fund set up last month to pay professional Irish artists for presenting their work online, is now being extended and allocated additional funding.

The Culture Ireland online initiative, in partnership with Facebook Ireland, began on April 13th to run daily arts events and will reach its 100th performance this weekend.

Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan on Saturday announced the allocation of an additional €20,000 for the initiative to reach 120 performances and run daily events until May 24th.

The initiative covers music, theatre, visual arts, spoken word, poetry, circus, family and storytelling. Featured artists are given €1,000 for their performance. Artists have used the scheme to launch their EPs and books from their living rooms, kitchens, workshops and camper vans.

Minister Madigan said she was aware there is “no substitute for live experience of art” but added that the initiative “aims to provide an effective short-term solution while showcasing some of the best of Irish talent across the world”.

To date, viewership has reached 530,000 and 497 applications have been received. Previous artists who have performed online as part of the scheme include musicians Alex Gough and Somebody’s Child.

Next week will see performances from acts such as Lemoncello, I Draw Slow, The Finns and Laoise Kelly.