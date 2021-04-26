Covid-19: One further death and 73 new cases reported in Northern Ireland

One more person with Covid-19 has died in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health reported on Monday.

It brings the number of fatalities recorded by the department to 2,143.

A further 73 people tested positive for the virus.

In the North’s hospitals 61 people are receiving treatment for Covid-19, with five in intensive care.

Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme opened fully to 35-39 year olds on Monday morning, after some limited availability was extended to that age group last week.

The North’s Minister for Health, Robin Swann, urged everyone who was eligible to book their vaccination appointment.

“I know there are some younger people that think they don’t need the vaccine, but we have seen what this virus can do,” he said. “So please protect yourself and get the vaccine.”

As of Monday morning, 1,259,478 doses of vaccine have been administered in the North, which includes more than 900,000 first doses.