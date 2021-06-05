Covid-19: No further deaths in the Republic but 416 more infections

The Republic heads into the bank holiday weekend in a “really strong position” concerning Covid-19, HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said.

The Health Service Executive said on Saturday the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital is now down to 74, with 29 of those in intensive care.

A further 416 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in the State on Saturday afternoon as authorities and officials urged the public to socialise safely over the weekend.

“Notwithstanding some challenges, we head into the bank holiday weekend in a really strong position,” said Mr Reid. “We’ve achieved too much to let it slip now.”

Local authorities countrywide are to put extra bins and toilets on streets to facilitate outdoor summer socialising this year.

In Dublin city, 150 portaloo toilets and more than 100 bins will be added to the city centre from this weekend to accommodate people socialising in the city.

The move followed calls from Taoiseach Micheál Martin and other politicians for better outdoor facilities on the city’s streets after a backlash about rubbish left after on-street drinking last weekend.

Arrests

On Friday evening, 14 people were arrested after gardaí baton charged a group who had congregated on South William Street in Dublin city centre. Gardaí said bottles and other objects had been thrown at officers while they patrolled the area.

Meanwhile, a blitz of Covid-19 testing is planned for Limerick after the rate of infection in the county nearly doubled in less than 10 days.

It is understood the 14-day incidence rate of cases per 100,000 population grew from 218 as of midnight, May 25th, to 426 as of midnight on Thursday of this week – almost 3½ times the national average of 122 cases per 100,000 population.

State chief medical officer Tony Holohan told a meeting of Limerick politicians and public health teams on Friday that a local lockdown is not envisaged at present.