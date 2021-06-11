Coronavirus: One death and 121 cases reported in North

One more coronavirus-related death and 121 further Covid-19 cases have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The North’s Department of Health said on Friday, 1,849,169 Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered in total.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) recorded one death last week, the lowest number of fatalities it has reported since July 2020.

The fatality in the week May 29th to June 4th took the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by Nisra to 2,976.

The Nisra data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The department’s death toll stood at 2,154 on June 4th.

Of the 2,976 deaths recorded by Nisra by June 4th, 1,972 (66 per cent) occurred in hospitals, 774 (26 per cent) in care homes, 14 (0.5 per cent) in hospices and 216 (7 per cent) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to June 4th, the deaths of 1,011 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure includes the 774 deaths that took place in care homes, and a further 237 care home residents who died in hospital having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 34 per cent of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra. – PA