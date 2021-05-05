Coronavirus: No further deaths and 99 new cases reported in Northern Ireland

There have been no further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said there had been an additional 99 cases of the virus confirmed in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Wednesday there were 72 Covid-19 positive inpatients in hospital, of whom seven were in intensive care.

Meanwhile 1,397,087 vaccines have been administered. This includes 950,778 first doses and 446,309 second doses. –PA