Young man arrested over murder of pensioner in Dublin flat

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of pensioner Kwok Ping Cheng, who was found dead in his Dublin flat last week after a violent attack.

The suspect, who is in his 20s, was being questioned by gardaí in Kevin St Garda station in Dublin’s south inner city on Wednesday.

The dead man’s remains were found in his flat in Robinson’s Court, just off Cork Street in Dublin’s south inner city, last Thursday morning.

Gardaí believe he was killed late last Wednesday night or into Thursday morning, with his body found by a support worker who went to check on him in his flat later that day.

While the Hong Kong man’s death was initially treated as “unexplained”, all the resources of a murder investigation were committed to it and the case was officially upgrade to a murder investigation after a postmortem.

The man being held for questioning about the murder is originally from west Dublin but has had addresses in the south inner city.

Gardaí said in a statement that the suspect was detained on Wednesday morning and was being questioned about “the discovery of body of a male at a residence on Cork Street, Dublin 8” last Thursday, April 29th.

The suspect was being under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 “at a south Dublin Garda station on suspicion of murder,” the statement said.

