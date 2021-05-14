Coronavirus: Four deaths and 425 new cases reported as disease ‘stable’

A further four deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Friday afternoon.

This brings to 4,941 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

One of the deaths occurred in January, one in February and two in May.

Nphet also reported 425 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 254,870 the total number of cases in the Republic.

The median age of cases is 29 years and 78 per cent are under 45.

The reproduction number, a measure of how many other people a case infects, now stands at “slightly below one”, according to Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet epidemiological modelling advisory group.

“The profile of Covid-19 in Ireland is generally stable with grounds for optimism. Disease incidence is stable and we are seeing improvements in some indicators.

“Hospital and ICU admissions are decreasing slowly, the seven-day moving average is reduced, the five-day moving average is stable, the national positivity rate has reduced to 2.4 per cent and incidence among all age groups is reducing,” Prof Nolan said.

“The data also reveals the positive effects of vaccination, not only incidence in the over 65 age groups below the national average and rapidly declining, but we are seeing a very large discrepancy in the probability of being hospitalised or dying. It is clear that vaccination not only decreases infection but also decreases the severity of any disease that breaks through.”

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said it would not be possible for graduation ceremonies and the like to take place in schools this year.

“It is very important that all students preparing to sit state exams in June take the necessary precautions now to ensure you do not contract Covid-19, particularly in the last remaining days before the commencement of the Leaving Cert,” Dr Holohan said.

“Do not attend graduation ceremonies or events. Take this time to restrict your social contacts and continue to follow the public health advice.”

Elsewhere Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the State was not considering mandatory vaccination. He said “ I’d hope we never go down the line where we are requiring people to be vaccinated”.