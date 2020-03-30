Broadcaster Ryan Tubridy tests positive for coronavirus

RTÉ broadcaster Ryan Tubridy has tested positive for coronavirus, RTÉ has confirmed.

The Late Late Show presenter has been self-isolating after developing a “persistent cough” and was unable to present the show last week. RTE haid he was doing well at home and hoped to be back to work soon.

Miriam O’Callaghan stood in for Tubridy on last week’s show, which paid tribute to the men and women of Ireland’s front line services.

Tubridy has been absent from his RTÉ Radio 1 morning programme, where Oliver Callan has been the stand-in presenter.

“Like so many other people in Ireland, I tested positive but I was in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience, which I now have come to the end of,” Tubridy said in a statement issued by RTÉ.

“While I’ve been at home watching television and listening to the radio, I have been bowled over by the extraordinary work of our front line heroes and their families who continue to make Ireland a healthier and safer place. I look forward to being back to work really soon,” he said.

Oliver Callan will continue to host The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1. Plans for this Friday’s Late Late Show will be issued in the coming days.