Body of missing man (34) recovered from Co Kildare river

The body of a man who had been missing since last weekend after a kayaking incident has been recovered.

The remains of Declan Reid (34) were recovered from the River Barrow in Co Kildare by gardaí from the sub-aqua unit at approximately 4pm on Saturday.

Mr Reid went missing after the kayak that he and his 8-year-old son were in overturned close to Ardreigh Lock outside Athy on Sunday, February 28th.

It is understood when their kayak overturned, Mr Reid was able to keep his son afloat until the boy was pulled out of the water by a passer-by.

When the passer-by made it back to the water to help Mr Reid, he had disappeared from view.

A search operation subsequently took place involving the Garda Water Unit, local members of the force, the Civil Defence and local volunteers.

The body was removed from the scene on Saturday evening and brought to the mortuary at Naas hospital from a postmortem examination.