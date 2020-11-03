Average Covid-19 case numbers rise for first time in over two weeks

Average case numbers for Covid-19 have risen for the first time in over two weeks, new figures indicate.

The five-day moving average was 670.8 cases per day last Sunday, slightly up from the 653.4 recorded the day before. This was the first increase in the five-day moving average since it peaked at 1,204.2 cases on October 18th.

The increase is largely due to a rise in cases in Dublin, where as chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan noted yesterday, case numbers remain “stubbornly high” despite weeks of restrictions.

Dublin accounted for 321 out of 767 new cases reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Monday, the highest proportion for some weeks.

Hospital and ICU trends are improving. There are 307 patients with Covid-19 in hospital today, down from a high of 354 a week ago. Eighteen patients were admitted over the past 24 hours, while 30 were discharged.

There are 42 virus patients in intensive care today, down two on yesterday.

The positivity rate also continues to improve, down to 4.8 today from a high of 7.3 per cent on October 20th. Some 11,067 tests were completed in the past 24 hours, and 88, 143 in the past week, according to the Department of Health.

However, the proportion of cases linked to community transmission has risen to 31 per cent, from a low of 27 per cent in mid-October. This indicates there are more cases in the community whose origin is unknown.

Criticise

Earlier, infectious diseases consultant Dr Paddy Mallon criticised the lack of policies directed at maintaining efforts to suppress Covid-19.

There was an opportunity,when cases were low during the summer, to introduce policies to keep numbers low, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show. The State should not have been biding time until the figures went high again.

Dr Mallon said that while the testing system was good, contact tracing needed some work, specifically more insight into from where cases were coming.

“Isolation is the key, it is how to stop the virus in its tracks, there is a lot more that could be done. We need to get this virus under control, get numbers down and keep them low.”

Dr Mallon said that the community had “bought in” to Level 5 restrictions, that was a good reflection of the society we live in, he said and the impact of that was beginning to be felt.

But he warned “where we are now is far off from a safe place.”

The slight improvement in the number of cases did not mean that the public could let down their guard. The number of cases was still well above the target figure and it was going to be difficult to reduce them to where they needed to be, he said.

“The key to stopping the increase in cases is a good policy. Correcting what went wrong.”

Concern

Dr Mallon also expressed concern about the growing numbers of patients he is seeing with “Long Covid”. Patients who had not been hospitalised, who were aged from 20s to 50s, were in good health, but were now struggling to recover

“That is a real concern. We can’t afford to live with the virus. We need to get this virus under control and keep it low.”

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has told the Oireachtas transport committee today that there is a “substantial risk associated with international travel” at the moment.

He told the committee Irish experts consider that if testing of passengers is introduced, it would still be “efficient” to mandate a five-to-seven day period of restricted movement, with a symptom check on day five.

However, Dr Holohan warned this approach can still miss up to 15 per cent of imported cases.

With the Government set to decide on how an EU agreement on a common approach to travel will be implemented, Dr Holohan told the committee such agreed strategies will be an “important step” as countries move from emergency management of the disease to longer-term strategies.

In addition to this, public health officials have expressed concern over “stubbornly” high Covid-19 figures in Dublin, despite six weeks of restrictions in the capital.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has not seen as big a reduction in cases in the capital as it would like, says Dr Holohan.

Fall

While cases in the rest of the country had fallen sharply – from a generally higher level – case numbers in Dublin were staying “stubbornly” above 200 a day and over 300 on Monday, he said.

Earlier restrictions put in place in Dublin in late-September, when the capital moved to Level 3, had not had the desired effect in slowing the infection, he said. However, the effects of Level 5 restrictions imposed two weeks ago may be seen over the course of the next week, he added.

A further two Covid-19 related deaths were reported by Nphet on Monday. This brings to 1,917 the total number of deaths linked to the virus during the pandemic.

It also reported a further 767 cases of the disease, bringing the total number of cases to 62,750.