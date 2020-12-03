€10.7 million-winning Lotto ticket sold in Co Cork

The €10.7 million-winning Lotto ticket was sold in Co Cork.

The person purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket for Wednesday night’s draw on Sunday, November 29th. The National Lottery has said the ticketholder has yet to make contact.

The winning numbers were 9, 12, 22, 28, 35 and 47. The bonus number was 37.

“With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days,” a National Lottery spokesman said.

“Last night’s draw produced an incredible 93,000 winners throughout the country so we are encouraging everybody who played in Wednesday’s Lotto game to continue to check their tickets.

“We are still waiting to hear from the lucky winner of the €10.7 million jackpot, so we are appealing for all players to check their tickets carefully and if you are the big winner, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”