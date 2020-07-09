Six counties had no Covid-19 case over past week

Six counties have stayed Covid-19 free over the past week despite a slight increase in cases of the disease.

Counties Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Laois, Mayo and Tipperary recorded no new confirmed cases in the week up to last Monday, according to the latest HSE figures.

Counties Donegal, Kilkenny, Longford, Monaghan, Roscommon and Wexford added just one new case, the epidemiological report from the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre says.

The biggest increase was in Co Kildare, where 11 new cases were confirmed, followed by Co Dublin with nine. Sligo saw its case numbers rise by five as a travel-related cluster in the county.

Overall, the number of cases recorded by the HPSC increased by 60, to 25,531.

Despite concerns expressed over the past week about foreign travel, so far this route of transmission has had little impact on the official figures. The number of travel-related cases grew by six to 599 over the week and the number of imported cases by six to 391.

Currently, there are 12 patients with confirmed Covid-19 in hospitals, including nine in intensive care, according to the HSE.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today to review the data on the transmission of the disease.

Public health officials are also reviewing the impact of the easing of restrictions over recent months, in particular last week’s loosening of measures that saw national travel permitted again, along with the opening of restaurants and creches.