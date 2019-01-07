Publicising abortion cases on social media ‘despicable’, says Minister

Posts on social media which purport to identify hospitals where the first abortions under new legislation were being carried out are “despicable”, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

He said he found such incidents to be “extraordinarily unedifying”.

“I find it pretty darn despicable that that... anybody would take to social media and endeavour to create a public conversation about an individual patient’s care.”

“A service that is provided legally here in our country deserves to be treated with absolute respect and the confidentiality of a patient must be to the fore.”

Mr Harris said he had spoken to HSE interim director general Anne O’Connor about the issue on Monday.

He said he would defend and protect the confidentiality of patients, adding the health service would ascertain the fact about such incidents and “act accordingly”.

The Minister said if information regarding a patient had been leaked from the health service it would be very serious.

Ms O’Connor said any breach of confidentiality regarding a patient was not something the HSE would support at all.