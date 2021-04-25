Man arrested in inquiry into garda’s murder released without charge

A man in his 30s who was arrested last Monday by gardaí investigating the murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe has been released without charge.

The man was released on Sunday afternoon and a file is being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Garda press office said.

Det Garda Donohoe was killed during a robbery at Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth on January 25th, 2013.

The man, who is from the North, has been a key person of interest to Garda investigators since the fatal shooting more than eight years ago. He was questioned all week at Dundalk Garda station.

Gardaí believe he was at the scene and that he was a close associate, and worked closely with, Aaron Brady (30), from south Armagh, the only person convicted of the murder to date.

The man is also a suspect in several other ATM robberies that occurred both before and after Det Donohoe’s murder, and a similar robbery at Lordship Credit Union in 2011. He is believed to have close links to smuggling operations and dissident paramilitaries in the Border area.

Gardaí said their investigations were continuing.