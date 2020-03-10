Hospital trolley numbers fall steeply

The numbers of patients left waiting on trolleys in public hospitals has continued to fall dramatically,

The drop may reflect reluctance on the part of GPs to refer patients given the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday morning, figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwifes Organisation showed there were 167 patients waiting for hospital beds in Ireland.

That compares to 509 last Tuesday, a decline of two-thirds (67 per cent).

One medical source said the sharp drop over the last week is most likely a reflection of doctors’ increasing reticence to send patients to hospitals – due to awareness around keeping hospital beds free or because of possible health threats posed by the virus.

The numbers of those waiting has declined sharply this week, falling from 509 last Tuesday, to 394 on Thursday, and to 234 on Monday.