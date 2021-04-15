Everyone in their 60s may get first vaccine dose within three weeks, Reid says

Some 18,000 people have already registered to be vaccinated since this morning, according to the HSE.

Of the 69-year-olds who registered , 95 per cent signed up through the online portal for a vaccination with the rest through the HSE live contact line.

The portal will is opened this week for the 65 to 69-year-olds. The 69-year-olds are registering on Thursday going down through the ages a year at a time on a daily basis.

It may be possible to vaccinate everybody in their 60s within three weeks with the first dose depending on supplies, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said.

Mr Reid said there had been “really positive engagement” among the public for the portal which went live on Thursday morning and the response has been in keeping with the very high take up of vaccinations in general.

He defended the process saying that it has taken most people an average of 10 minutes to register their details.

“The steps are quite quick. We are strongly encouraged by what we have seen on the portal this morning,” he said.

The HSE plans to vaccinate 420,000 people in the 60 to 69 age cohort starting with those between 65 and 69 next week.

This was will be followed by the 60 to 64 years. The portal for their vaccinations will begin in late April. They will all be vaccinated using the AstraZeneca vaccine as per the guidance by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

These will be followed by the 16 to 59 year olds in the very high risk group of which 70,000 have been vaccinated to date out of an estimated population of 250,000.

Half of those will be vaccinated by GPs by the end of the month and the rest in vaccination centres and hospitals. This group should be completed by mid May.

The same time frame will see the vaccination of 345,000 in the high risk category between the ages of 18 and 59. There are an estimated 345,000 people in that cohort.

Mr Reid said it will be June before those under-60s are vaccinated “but that may come forward”.

Giving his weekly update, Mr Reid said there were a number of “unknowns and uncertainties” around the vaccine schedule in the second quarter of the year from April to the end of June.

He said the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly had pressed for more clarity on when different age groups could be vaccinated.

He had sought to make that announcement this week, but the news about the AstraZeneca vaccine and the delay in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine means that process will be delayed.

This will depend on confirmation on when the 545,000 new Pfizer vaccines will arrive and whether or not the Johnson & Johnson vaccine finally gets approval. He expected many of these deliveries to be backended.

However, the plan is still on track to vaccinate 80 per cent of the adult population by the end of June with at least one dose of the vaccine. “Everything we are doing is geared towards that,” he said.

He said HSE staff had shown “mobility, agility and flexibility” in relation to the rollout. Such flexibility was not just in the private sector, he added.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said there was now a sustained decrease in Covid-19 numbers with the average daily numbers down from 430 per day to 388 per day, a drop of 9.5 per cent in a week.

There was just three deaths among the over-65s last week and there had been no outbreaks in nursing homes for the time since July. In the same timeframe there had been just 11 cases of Covid-19 among hospital staff.

HSE vaccination lead Damien McCallion said it had been intended to vaccinate between 180,000 and 190,000 this week, but the changes to the AstraZeneca schedule will mean that between 40,000 and 50,000 people who had been scheduled to be vaccinated will not receive them until later.

He said the 40,000 people who had their AstraZeneca vaccine appointments cancelled will have their appointments for another vaccine rescheduled form next week once the over-70s are completed.

The HSE is anticipating administering between 140,000 to 160,000 next week depending on supply.