Dublin’s Ongar locality registers highest Covid-19 infection rate

The Ongar electoral area in Dublin has the highest rate of Covid-19 coronavirus infection in the State, with the number of infections there running at more than three times the national average.

The rate in Tullamore, which had Ireland’s highest incidence of the disease for weeks, has fallen and the area now has the 19th highest number of cases per 100,000 people, figures from the the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show.

The report says that Ongar had 158 cases over the 14-day period to April 19th among its population of almost 36,000 people. This yielded an incidence rate of 440.9 per 100,000 people, up from 393.5 a week earlier.

The data is based on rates in the State’s 166 local electoral areas (LEAs) with the national average standing at 131.7 cases per 100,000 people. The weekly data is published on the Government’s Covid-19 Data Hub every Thursday.

Ballymun-Finglas, at 387.2 cases per 100,000 people, had the second highest rate.

The situation in Milford in Co Donegal has improved, with the area’s incidence rate falling from third highest to sixth highest (from 363.1 to 319.5).

Other areas with high rates of infection include Newbridge in Co Kildare (377.7); Letterkenny in Co Donegal (325.6); Kildare (322.9); Buncrana in Co Donegal (304); and Lucan (287.2), Swords (286.2) and Donaghmede (274.1) in Dublin.

In total, 22 LEAs recorded more than 200 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 during the 14 day period. By comparison 95 had less than 100 per 100,000 and 16 had fewer than five cases, giving them a zero rating.