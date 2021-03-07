Covid-19: Three further deaths, 138 new cases reported in Northern Ireland

The North’s Department of Health recorded seven coronavirus deaths over Saturday and Sunday taking the death toll in Northern Ireland to 2,075.

It reported four deaths in its Saturday afternoon daily bulletin and three deaths on Sunday. There were 17 Covid-19 deaths in the past seven days.

The department over the weekend also recorded 310 new positive cases of coronavirus – 172 on Saturday, 138 on Sunday – taking the total number of confirmed cases to 113,645.

Hospital bed occupancy is now at 88 per cent. There are 227 patients receiving coronavirus treatment in Northern Ireland hospitals with 33 in intensive care and 24 on ventilators.