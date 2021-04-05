Covid-19: No deaths and 320 new cases reported by Nphet

No deaths and 320 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Monday afternoon.

The total number of deaths from Covid-19 here remains at 4,718, while there are now a total of 238,466 confirmed cases.

As of Friday, 923,878 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, with 655,292 people getting their first dose and 268,586 people second.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly tweeted on Monday that more than 30,000 vaccines were administered on Friday.

“We’ll reach the 1 Million vaccines milestone this week. Real progress is being made,” he said.

Meanwhile, two people have died from Covid-19 in the past 48 hours in Northern Ireland, while a total of 89 have tested positive for the virus.

The North’s Department of Health tweeted the news on Monday afternoon.

On Easter Sunday, the department said positive cases and reported deaths would be made available on Monday.