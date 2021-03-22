Covid-19: Is there a fourth wave coming? One day’s figures do not tell us much

Warnings of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections are thick in the spring air, after the highest daily figures in almost a month were reported yesterday.

With average daily cases stalled for weeks now, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had been sounding the alarm already last week, by warning Ireland could be “in trouble” if things worsened only slightly.

But while it is right to be alert to all the trends around this disease, there are limitations to this approach.

Just as one swallow does not make a summer, so one day’s figures do not tell us all that much; we should know that by now. There are numerous potential causes for daily and weekend variations in the daily case figures. The more important trend is that numbers won’t come down despite the current lockdown, so something is going to have to change.

As a society, we seem to be unable to cure ourselves of a fixation with the daily case numbers. The announcement of the number of new infections around 6pm each evening has supplanted the weather forecast as source of conversation and crystal-ball gazing.

These numbers are important indicators of the spread of disease but they are not the most important ones. The severity of the pandemic is best measured by counting the death toll, the number of patients hospitalised and those admitted to ICU.

There is a time lag of weeks attaching to these indicators, but with daily case numbers static for so long, the current figures can be taken as true measures of where we are in the pandemic.

For three of the last 10 days, no deaths were recorded. The highest number of daily deaths was 18. This compares to a peak of about 100 deaths on the worst day of the third wave in mid-February.

The early vaccination of vulnerable groups has clearly helped to cut the death toll from Covid-19. While still deadly, we are unlikely to see the kind of mortality we witnessed twice in this pandemic again.

ICU numbers are falling slowly, while the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital is stable or static, depending on your outlook.

Last week, there was a difficult-to-understand rise in daily admissions to hospital, but yesterday that number fell to the lowest since Christmas. It is therefore hard to ascertain a clear pattern.

Vaccination

Covid-19 is not going away. Vaccines aren’t perfect and some people can’t or won’t get them anyway. We’re likely to see a resurgence of cases next winter. The challenge is to ensure that it is sufficiently corralled that it does not pose a major threat to public health, in the same way as winter flu is bothersome and even deadly for some but does not bring society to its knees.

We’re not there yet, thanks to the slow rollout of vaccines in the EU, but we can see from other countries how things might get better. In Israel, where 60 per cent of the population has had at least one dose of vaccine, infections are subsiding despite the re-opening of society. The UK vaccinated almost 850,000 people in a 24-hour period over the weekend.

Rather than fixating on daily case numbers, we need to home in the reasons they continue to occur after a three-month lockdown.

Some counties are doing really well, while others are blackspots, but we’re largely in the dark as to why. Why, for example, has Offaly 10 times the numbers of cases as Leitrim or Kilkenny over the past fortnight?

As Prof Anthony Staines wrote in The Irish Times on Saturday: “We remain, by deliberate choice, largely ignorant of the actual routes of transmission of disease. The Nphet chosen term ‘community spread’ is no more than a socially acceptable version of ‘we have no idea where this infection came from’.”

For the most part, we’re not retrospectively tracing cases, because there are too many of them. Yet there are too many of them because we are not doing retrospective tracing.

These problems are not insurmountable, with proper resourcing of public health, better coordination and better use of IT. Remember when we fretted last year about the HSE’s inability to reach a target of 100,000 Covid tests a week, yet it was efficiently processing more than 150,000 tests a week during the surge last January, without any fanfare.

In summary, as the Government comes to review the planned easing of restrictions on April 5th, it needs to consider all the indicators, and not just case numbers. It also needs to look at the parts of our pandemic response that are not working as they should, and take steps to improve them. Some restrictions are more relevant than others; could new measures be swapped in as others are removed?

A focus on active measures rather than passive resignation will be needed to relieve the general gloom and win continuing public support.