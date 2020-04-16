Coronavirus: Department of Health reports 43 more deaths of patients with Covid-19

The deaths of another 43 patients - 22 males and 21 females - diagnosed with Covid-19 have been reported on Thursday by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Some 34 of the deaths were in the east, four in the west and five in the south.

A total of 27 of the patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

There have now been 486 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic. The median age of today’s deaths is 84.

On Thursday, NPHET also reported 629 new confirmed cases processed by Irish labs, and 95 processed in a German lab. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 13,271.

Professor Philip Nolan, chairman of the NPHET Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said data showing the different stages of the disease in Ireland over the past six weeks are positive.

“We now estimate our R0 to be between 0.7 and 1.0, which means current restrictions are successfully suppressing the disease.”

An RO of less than 1.0 means that each infected person is passing on the virus to less than one person.

Dr Tony Holohan said the data clearly shows that in the population at large, the virus is contained and effectively suppressed.

“However, the experience of the disease in long-term residential care settings continues to be a source of concern.

“In order to protect the vulnerable the first task was to suppress the virus in the population at large. We are increasingly confident that we are achieving this.

“All of our efforts now need to be on extinguishing Covid-19 in our community residential settings, including nursing homes.”

Of the cases occurring up to Tuesday, 55 per cent are in women and 45 per cent in men. The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years, and 2,026 of the 12,425 cases were hospitalised.

Of those hospitalised, 284 were admitted to ICU.

The number of cases associated with healthcare workers is now 3,090.

News Digests Stay on top of the latest news SIGN UP HERE